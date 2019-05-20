Huawei hasn’t officially announced the Huawei Mate 30 or Mate 30 Pro yet, but after the news surrounding the Google block these might end up being very different phones to what we’d been expecting.

Google has just revealed that, going forward, it has suspended any business that “requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing.” This basically means that any new Huawei phone won’t be able to get access to the latest updates and will instead have to rely on the open source version of Android (AOSP).

This is a massive blow to Huawei and while it doesn’t mean current software on flagships like the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will immediately stop working, it will have major ramifications for Huawei devices going forward.

Notably, Huawei phones will likely be blocked from using the Google Play app store and Google Play Services.

The brand’s rumoured next phone, at least in the flagship space, looks like it will be the Mate 30 Pro, and this is where we might see the results of this ruling. This could end up being a Huawei device that ships without the App Store and access to many of Android’s most-used apps, like Gmail and Chrome.

Related: Huawei P30 Pro review | Huawei Mate 20 Pro review

What remains to be seen is whether Huawei will use a different operating system entirely or use the open source version of Android. It could then be possible to add its own app store into the mix, similar to what Amazon does with its Fire tablet line.

Trusted Reviews asked Huawei for comment on the matter and you see the response below:

“Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

The Mate series of Huawei phones have traditionally been the devices that showcase the brand’s next series of Kirin chipsets, and employ a number of features that’ll later be used in the more consumer-friendly P-series.