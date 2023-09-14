Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Spectre Fold is HP’s cool new 17-inch foldable

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

HP has announced the Spectre Fold, a thin, foldable 17-inch laptop that sports an exciting design reminiscent of Asus’s recent Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

Foldable phones have been becoming more and more mainstream, and we’re starting to see more and more foldable laptops start to drop over time. HP has recently announced its Spectre Fold, a 17-inch OLED laptop that can fold in half.

What’s more is that the Spectre Fold clocks in at under 3lbs, which is fairly impressive for such a large laptop. How does it all work? Well, laid flat, you’ve got a 17-inch tablet. With the kickstand engaged and a keyboard, you’ve got a portable PC. You can also fold this machine at a 90-degree angle and connect a keyboard to its bottom half to turn it into a clamshell laptop.

If that futuristic design isn’t enough for you, you’re also getting an Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 1920×2560 OLED display. HP also claims that this laptop is expected to get up to 12hrs of battery life, too. Although, the question becomes whether or not the intriguing foldable design and these specs are worth its $5,000 starting price.

HP Spectre

If HP is able to deliver on battery life, the attachable keyboard feels comfortable to use, and there aren’t any major concerns when it comes to reliability with the foldable design, this could definitely be a worthy computer to show off to your friends and family, but that $5,000 pricetag will still be tough to swallow.

Nonetheless, there’s no denying that the Spectre Fold is a supremely cool device. There’s a certain magic to computers you can twist and shape with your hands like clay, especially when they’re paired with premium hardware. Hopefully, in the years to come, we’ll see foldable machines at more approachable pricepoints.

If you’ve got the cash, though, you can pre-order yours today, and the Spectre Fold is expected to be available in limited quantities starting in October.

