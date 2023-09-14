Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the PlayStation State of Play

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Sony’s State of Play showcase airs later today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, and you can watch on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Every so often, Sony has a State of Play show where the company goes over what’s happening in the world of PlayStation. This time around, we’re getting a State of Play all about “updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles.” According to Sony, this will range from indie games to major AAA titles to PS VR2 highlights.

The broadcast is set to start September 14th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, and you can catch the show on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok. It’s not currently clear exactly how long the showcase will be, but we’d wager around an hour or two. Of course, if you can’t catch it as it airs, you’ll be able to watch it later on YouTube if you’d prefer to see it yourself.

If you’re excited about the possibility of big new reveals, well, we’d definitely recommend tempering those expectations. As mentioned above, the show is set to focus on “previously announced games” expected on PlayStation, so if you’re hoping for a Bloodborne remaster, a new Uncharted, or some crazy new project to be shown off, that likely won’t happen.

Also, don’t necessarily expect updates on all major upcoming games. For example, Call of Duty competitor XDefiant, the Ubisoft shooter, has already been confirmed not to be appearing in Sony’s State of Play, so this showcase won’t be going into everything that’s coming. Likely, you can expect to see some updates on the most notable upcoming games, though.

However, if you don’t want to sit through a whole show, don’t worry. There’ll be lots of ways to check out whatever gets shown off after the fact, and if you’ve seen other States of Play, you’ll know that they aren’t always jam-packed with the most exciting revelations. Of course, though, there could always be a few surprises.

You might like…

HP’s Spectre Fold is an insanely cool foldable 17-inch computer

HP’s Spectre Fold is an insanely cool foldable 17-inch computer

Ruben Circelli 8 mins ago
6 of the biggest announcements from the September Nintendo Direct

6 of the biggest announcements from the September Nintendo Direct

Ruben Circelli 13 mins ago
PlayStation game streaming comes to Chromecast

PlayStation game streaming comes to Chromecast

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Huawei Watch GT 4 revealed as a true Apple Watch Series 9 rival

Huawei Watch GT 4 revealed as a true Apple Watch Series 9 rival

Ruben Circelli 7 hours ago
Apple ditched leather Apple Watch 9 bands but Hermès didn’t

Apple ditched leather Apple Watch 9 bands but Hermès didn’t

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
AirPods Pro 2 USB-C gets a couple of big upgrades over Lightning model

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C gets a couple of big upgrades over Lightning model

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.