How to watch the PlayStation State of Play

Sony’s State of Play showcase airs later today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, and you can watch on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Every so often, Sony has a State of Play show where the company goes over what’s happening in the world of PlayStation. This time around, we’re getting a State of Play all about “updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles.” According to Sony, this will range from indie games to major AAA titles to PS VR2 highlights.

The broadcast is set to start September 14th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, and you can catch the show on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok. It’s not currently clear exactly how long the showcase will be, but we’d wager around an hour or two. Of course, if you can’t catch it as it airs, you’ll be able to watch it later on YouTube if you’d prefer to see it yourself.

If you’re excited about the possibility of big new reveals, well, we’d definitely recommend tempering those expectations. As mentioned above, the show is set to focus on “previously announced games” expected on PlayStation, so if you’re hoping for a Bloodborne remaster, a new Uncharted, or some crazy new project to be shown off, that likely won’t happen.

Also, don’t necessarily expect updates on all major upcoming games. For example, Call of Duty competitor XDefiant, the Ubisoft shooter, has already been confirmed not to be appearing in Sony’s State of Play, so this showcase won’t be going into everything that’s coming. Likely, you can expect to see some updates on the most notable upcoming games, though.

However, if you don’t want to sit through a whole show, don’t worry. There’ll be lots of ways to check out whatever gets shown off after the fact, and if you’ve seen other States of Play, you’ll know that they aren’t always jam-packed with the most exciting revelations. Of course, though, there could always be a few surprises.