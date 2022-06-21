How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi: Stream the series finale as it airs

Listen close Padawans, the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is almost here and with everything that the show’s been leading up to, you won’t want to miss it.

It’s definitely been a brief reunion, but the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi have kept us on the edge of our seats. To see Ewan McGregor step back into the iconic role, as well as seeing Hayden Christensen complete Anakin’s character arc by truly evolving into Darth Vader, has been nothing short of spectacular.

Now that the series finale is almost upon us, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the ongoing conflict with be resolved. However, one thing that we can almost guarantee on seeing is a proper showdown between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan. To make sure you don’t miss it, we recommend catching episode six of Obi-Wan Kenobi as soon as it airs.

When does episode six of Obi-Wan Kenobi air?

The wait is nearly over – the sixth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi drops tomorrow, Wednesday June 22.

This is the sixth and final episode of the miniseries, so if you want to go back and rewatch all of the episodes so far then there’s still time. As with any Star Wars show, you’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription to tune in.

Will Qui-Gon Jinn appear in the Obi-Wan finale?

Throughout the last five episodes, the show has been teasing the reveal of Qui-Gon Jinn as a force ghost. Given that previous Jedi masters have appeared in ghost form over the years, including Obi-Wan himself and later Yoda in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, it isn’t out of the realms of possibility that Liam Neeson’s character could make a return.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The story so far

Last week’s episode was a truly explosive affair as we saw Obi-Wan and the refugees just barely escape the wrath of Darth Vader, showcasing just how powerful his force powers truly are. Reva wasn’t quite so lucky as she, in deciding to seize her chance to take down Vader, was overpowered and left for dead on Jablim.

It’s very unlikely that her story has come to an end however, as she discovered the whereabouts of Luke via a lost transmitter in the final moments of episode five. Whatever happens in the upcoming finale, it’s one you won’t want to miss.