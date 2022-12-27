 large image

How to watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest for free: Premier League live stream

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest: The Premier League action continues on Tuesday as United face Forest. Here’s how to stream the game for free.

The Boxing Day action was as thrilling as ever, especially considering we hadn’t had proper footy around for six weeks. There were wins for Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle, but now it’s the turn of another top-four contender Manchester United to return to top flight action.

United have been progressing well under Erik ten Hag’s leadership and sit in fifth place heading into tonight’s game against promoted Nottingham Forest, who need a positive result to kickstart their season into action.

United have quite a few players who were very active at the World Cup, including Lisandro Martinez who won it all with Argentina, and Raphael Varane who was part of the France squad that lost in the final. Aside from those two, we’d expect United to be close to full strength.

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Man United vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday December 27 and is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester. It’s the second game of the night, following Chelsea’s game against Bournemouth (5:30pm).

How to watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest for free

Amazon Prime has the rights to all ten fixtures this week, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to enjoy United vs Forest.

You can watch on the Prime Video website, or via the apps for mobile devices, smart TVs and set-top boxes, provided you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime.

Although Amazon Prime is £8.99 a month, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial. The company also offers returning customers free or cheaper trials from time to time too. One good way to find out if you’ll be offered one is to attempt to checkout an item and see if you get a prompt.

Otherwise, we have a full guide to watching the Premier League on Amazon Prime, that’ll help you through signing up for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

