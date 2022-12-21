How to watch Man United vs Burnley in the EFL Cup: Stream online or listen for free

How to watch Man United vs Burnley: The Carabao Cup (aka EFL Cup) 4rd round continues as United take on Burnley as domestic action returns for the top flight clubs.

The World Cup is over and some Premier League sides return to action this week, with a pre-Christmas Carabao Cup game for those who reached the 4th round. Man United are one of those clubs and, having seen off Aston Villa in the previous round, will meet another claret and blue side when Burnley visit Old Trafford.

United will be without a large number of players who went deep at the World Cup, including Lisandro Martinez, who won it with Argentina. and France’s Raphaël Varane also went all the way, but ended up on the losing side with France.

The Red Devils also had Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Fred, Anthony and Casemiro, get to the quarter-final stages and it’s unlikely they’ll be involved tonight.

Burnley, now a Championship side who played on during the tournament in Qatar, may fancy an upset given the under-strength United side who’ll need to combat some ring rust and high profile absentees. The Clarets are well fancied to secure a return to the top flight at the first time of asking and currently sit three points clear at the top of the division at Christmas.

Get an iPhone for just £22 a month Fonehouse is offering an iPhone 11 on a 24 month Three contract for just £22 per month, with no up front cost and unlimited everything. Fonehouse

Unlimited texts, calls, and data

£22 per month and no up front cost View Deal

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Burnley a on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Burnley kick-off time

Man United vs Burnley kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday December 21. The game is being played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Other games tonight include Charlton vs Brighton and Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest. The 4th Round will be completed by Manchester City vs Liverpool on Thursday night.

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the EFL Cup again this season. Coverage of this one starts at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

Stay tuned following the conclusion of Manchester City vs Liverpool tomorrow because Sky will be airing the draw for the quarter-final of the EFL Cup 2022 on Thursday December 22. Provided City vs Liverpool doesn’t go to penalties, the draw should take place around 10:00pm.

How to listen to Man United vs Burnley for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man United vs Burnley commentary here

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.