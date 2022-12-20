 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Home Alone in the UK

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Home Alone is one of the most popular Christmas movies ever made, as you’re probably already aware from the countless sequels that have been released over the years. 

But, with so many streaming services available these days, you might be wondering where you can actually watch it. 

Keep reading to when and where you can catch the first Home Alone movie in the UK this December…

How to watch Home Alone in the UK 

The first Home Alone movie is available to stream all year round on Disney Plus. That means that, as long as you have a Disney Plus account, you can watch the movie whenever you want (including Christmas Day). 

A subscription to Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year if you’re interested in saving £15.98. 

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

  • Disney+
  • £7.99 a month
View Deal

You can also pick up an annual Disney Plus subscription for a friend or family member as a gift. 

If you don’t have Disney Plus, you can rent or buy Home Alone from Amazon Prime, iTunes or the Google Play Store. However, you will have to pay to access the classic Christmas movie. On Amazon, prices start at £3.49 to rent Home Alone in UHD or £9.99 to buy the flick. 

The movie is not available to stream on Netflix or Apple TV Plus, so if you’re a subscriber of either of these services you may be out of luck. 

Where can I watch the other Home Alone movies? 

You can find all of the Home Alone movies, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney Plus. 

That means you can marathon the lot this Christmas with a Disney Plus subscription. 

What is Home Alone about? 

Home Alone is a 90s Christmas movie that follows a young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) as he is accidentally left home alone when his family jet off to Paris for the holidays. 

While the family are away, a pair of bumbling burglars attempt to break into the McCallister residence, forcing Kevin to rig the home with a series of traps to get rid of them.

You might like…

How to watch Elf this festive season in the UK

How to watch Elf this festive season in the UK

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Trusted Reviews Christmas Gift Guide: Games, tablets and speakers

Trusted Reviews Christmas Gift Guide: Games, tablets and speakers

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus: What are the big differences?

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus: What are the big differences?

Max Parker 3 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.