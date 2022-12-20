Home Alone is one of the most popular Christmas movies ever made, as you’re probably already aware from the countless sequels that have been released over the years.

But, with so many streaming services available these days, you might be wondering where you can actually watch it.

Keep reading to when and where you can catch the first Home Alone movie in the UK this December…

How to watch Home Alone in the UK

The first Home Alone movie is available to stream all year round on Disney Plus. That means that, as long as you have a Disney Plus account, you can watch the movie whenever you want (including Christmas Day).

A subscription to Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year if you’re interested in saving £15.98.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

You can also pick up an annual Disney Plus subscription for a friend or family member as a gift.

If you don’t have Disney Plus, you can rent or buy Home Alone from Amazon Prime, iTunes or the Google Play Store. However, you will have to pay to access the classic Christmas movie. On Amazon, prices start at £3.49 to rent Home Alone in UHD or £9.99 to buy the flick.

The movie is not available to stream on Netflix or Apple TV Plus, so if you’re a subscriber of either of these services you may be out of luck.

Where can I watch the other Home Alone movies?

You can find all of the Home Alone movies, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney Plus.

That means you can marathon the lot this Christmas with a Disney Plus subscription.

What is Home Alone about?

Home Alone is a 90s Christmas movie that follows a young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) as he is accidentally left home alone when his family jet off to Paris for the holidays.

While the family are away, a pair of bumbling burglars attempt to break into the McCallister residence, forcing Kevin to rig the home with a series of traps to get rid of them.