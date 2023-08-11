How to watch the Premier League 2023/2024 season in 4K HDR

After a long and mostly 2022/2023 Premier League season, we’re now back for another go-around, with new managers and new-look teams preparing to cross the white for the 2023/2024 season.

Manchester City swept to a treble, while Manchester United won the other domestic trophy that City were kind enough not to bother going after. That would suggest the power within football resides in the north-west of the country, but Arsenal pushed City for the Premier League title, and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to rebuild on the back of a fairly disastrous season.

By the time you read this, Harry Kane may have departed for Bavaria (disappointing many Fantasy Premier League players), but they’ll be plenty of new players to grace the league from Rasmus Højlund and Sandro Tonali, while Declain Rice, Kai Havertz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Mason Mount have swapped shirts to represent different Premier League clubs for the coming season.

The likes of Brighton and Brentford will be looking to reproduce their excellent seasons, while promoted clubs such as Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton (!) will be hoping to stay for at least more than one season.

It’s set to be an intriguing season whether you’re in the stadium or watching the action from your home. If you are watching from home, here’s our guide on how to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR for the 2023/2024 season.

Where can I watch the Premier League in 4K HDR?

There are three avenues of watching the Premier League 2023/24 season in 4K.

Option number one is Sky. The British broadcaster has the rights to the Premier League in 4K HDR, with around 128 matches under its belt. You can catch the football in 4K HDR with either a Sky Q set-top box, Sky Stream or the Sky Glass TV.

To watch Sky’s HDR coverage, you’ll also need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription with HDR subscribers needing to press the red button during a game to view the 4K HDR feed. You can subscribe via the link below.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports with this deal As a new Premier League season begins, Sky is offering its Sports package for £22/month on a 18-month contract Sky

£22/month for 19 months View Deal

The second option is no longer BT Sport but TNT Sports. BT Sport was rebranded when it was consumed by Warner Discovery but BT Sport subscribers have nothing to fear. It’s all business as normal, but there’s a change in the presenting line-up with Jake Humphrey moving away, replaced by Laura Woods.

TNT Sports has 52 matches for the season. New subscribers can join via the TNT Sports website, which offers a rolling subscription for £30/month.

TNT Sports for only £12 a month If you love watching live sports, and are already a BT customer, then you’ll love this special, one-week-only offer from BT on their package which includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and Discovery+. BT

No upfront cost

£12 a month View Deal

Option number three is Prime Video. There will be 20 fixtures spread over three match-days, the first across December 5th/6th 2023, and the third gobbles up the Boxing day fixtures.

A Prime Video subscription is required to watch as these matches are exclusive to Prime Video users. You can sign up to Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial below.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

What do I need to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR?

The most obvious component is having a 4K HDR compatible TV. 4K HDR TVs are the norm now rather than the outlier, though not all 4K TVs are equal. For the best performance you’ll need to shop further up price range.

Sky subscribers will have their Sky Q box (you can check this page for which Sky Q boxes are compatible), Sky Stream, and Sky Glass.

BT Sport and Amazon Prime customers need a subscription to the relevant tier and access to a 4K capable device and display to watch it on.

So, for example, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max partnered with a 4K TV will do.

Other devices that support TNT Sport include the PS4 Pro, Google Chromecast with Google TV, Apple TV 4K, Roku 4K devices and Xbox Series S and X. There is an app for the PS5 but as far as we know 4K HDR is not supported.

You can count on Prime Video being supported by all those devices in 4K, as well as Amazon’s own Fire TV Cube.

What Premier League matches can I watch in 4K HDR?

We’ve listed all the fixtures viewable in 4K HDR for the month of August. They are:

Friday 11th August 2023

Burnley v Man City – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 12th August 2023

Arsenal v Notts Forest – 12.30pm, TNT Sports Ultimate

Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 13th August 2023

Brentford v Spurs – 2pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Liverpool – 4.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 14th August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 19th August 2023

Spurs v Man Utd – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Man City v Newcastle United – 4.30pm, TNT Sports Ultimate

Sunday 20th August 2023

Aston Villa v Everton – 2pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

West Ham v Chelsea – 4pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 21st August 2023

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Friday 25th August 2023

Chelsea v Luton Town – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 26th August 2023

Bournemouth v Spurs – 12.30pm, TNT Sports Ultimate

Brighton v West Ham, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 27th August 2023