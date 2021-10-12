 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards: The LG OLED65G1 is 2021’s Best TV

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The LG OLED65G1 has won the Best TV Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Award 2021.

The top-notch TV beat key rivals including the Samsung QE65QN95A, Sony XR-55A90J, Philips 65OLED+935 and Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 to take this year’s trophy.

The LG OLED65G1 won the award after dazzling our reviewer, John Archer, when he tested it in March, offering users stellar HDR performance, super speedy gaming in an elegant and slim design.

“Suspicions from my truly spectacular experience with the G1 are that the extra capabilities of its evo panel make enough of a difference to justify its £2999 price.” wrote Archer in his LG OLED65G1 review.

“Thanks to a new panel design, great new processing and some imaginative new gaming features, the OLED65G1 is easily the best TV LG has ever made”

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners and shortlist are chosen by the team of experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of special circumstances, to be shortlisted the product needs to have scored at least 4/5 after passing through our labs

The winner is chosen by the editorial team at Trusted Reviews. The decision factors in, how it technically performed during lab testing, how we found using it day-to-day in real life and how it compares to rivals on metrics like value for money.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are being run as week-long digital event for the second year running, in response to the ongoing global pandemic.

During it we’ll reveal a fresh batch of winners each day, using the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews regularly.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

