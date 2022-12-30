How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Premier league live on TV, online and free audio stream

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Friday Night Premier League action to round out 2022? Sounds good to us. The Foxes travel to Anfield, but is it live on TV and online.

Liverpool are hoping for a more fruitful second half to the season and got off to a good start with a Boxing Day win at Aston Villa. They’ll now return home and welcome former boss Brendan Rodgers back to Anfield in the hopes of closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League.

The reds will be hoping Darwin Nunez can get on the scoresheet after a string of missed chances against Villa and the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City last week. Nunez’ all round play has been excellent, but he needs to start burying some of these guilt-edged chances.

The visit of Leicester may provide the perfect opportunity, judging by the Foxes last outing against Newcastle on Boxing Day. Leicester were hammered by the Magpies and looked particularly porous at the back. They will be without star man James Maddison once again, as he continues to struggle with a knee injury suffered before the World Cup.

The oddsmakers have Liverpool as heavy favourites to take the three points tonight, but the Reds have been far from reliable in the 15 Premier League games thus far.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Leicester a on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Leicester kick-off time

Liverpool vs Leicester kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday December 30. The game is being played at Anfield, in Liverpool.

There is another Premier League games tonight with West Ham vs Brentford kicking off at 7:45pm. That game will not be on TV.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starting at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Leicester for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Liverpool vs Leicester commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.