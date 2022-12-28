 large image

How to watch Leeds vs Man City for free – stream the Premier League game

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Leeds vs Man City for free: The Premier League festivities continue tonight as Champions Man City travel to Leeds United. You can stream the game for free.

City and Leeds fans have had to wait an extra couple of days for their return to domestic action following the World Cup. Tonight’s War of the Roses completes the matchday. City will be hopeful of returning to second place and making-up ground on Arsenal in first place, while Leeds will be keen to put on a show for the home crowd at Elland Road.

Leeds are by no means clear of relegation trouble, sitting 15th in the table, albeit with two games in hand on some of the teams around them. The home side will be without World Cup star Tyler Adams, who is suspended for this one.

If goalkeeper Illan Meslier recovers from a bout of glandular fever, he’ll have to face Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland, who is fresh after missing the World Cup. Tonight he returns to his birthplace, hoping to leave a mark.

Here’s how to watch Leeds vs Man City on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Leeds vs Man City kick-off time

Leeds vs Man City kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday December 28 and is being played at Elland Road, Leeds. It’s the only Premier League game being played tonight.

How to watch Leeds vs Man City for free

Amazon Prime has the rights to all ten fixtures this week, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to enjoy Leeds vs Man City. Coverage starts at 7:00pm and you can follow the link to watch here.

You can watch on the Prime Video website, or via the apps for mobile devices, smart TVs and set-top boxes, provided you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime.

Although Amazon Prime is £8.99 a month, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial. The company also offers returning customers free or cheaper trials from time to time too. One good way to find out if you’ll be offered one is to attempt to checkout an item and see if you get a prompt.

Otherwise, we have a full guide to watching the Premier League on Amazon Prime, that’ll help you through signing up for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

