How to watch England vs USA: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

England take on the USA in the World Cup today, and if you’re keen to watch the match live here’s the full rundown on where it can be streamed.

England put six past Iran (and conceded two) last time out, while USA held Wales to a draw. That means all is to play for here, with both teams hopeful of qualifying for the next stage.

England vs USA kick-off time

England vs USA kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Friday, November 25. This is Black Friday, the traditional shopping day that takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

This is the final game of a day that started with Wales losing to Iran after two late goals – unless a lot of other results go their way, this will see Wales eliminated. Hosts Qatar also took on Senegal and Netherlands took on Ecuador.

How to watch England vs USA live on free TV and online

While BBC had the rights to show the first England game, ITV will be showing this match in the UK, with coverage beginning at 6:05pm UK time on ITV 1. You can also watch the live stream on ITV Hub (which will soon be rebranded to ITV X).

Highlights will be available on BBC and YouTube after the game.

This massive Xbox Series X Black Friday deal is already nearly out of stock Very has just chopped £20 off the £449.99RP of Microsoft’s next-gen console, bringing it down to £429.99. This is one of the very first times we’ve seen this get a substantial discount. Very

Was £449.99

Now £429.99 View Deal

Is England vs USA available to watch in 4K?

All the BBC games are available to watch in 4K UHD with HLG HDR in the UK. Sadly, ITV games are not – not even through the ITV Hub or ITVX.

ITV simply doesn’t support 4K or HDR, so there’s no way for them to offer the service. This is a shame, and hopefully, ITV will offer higher-res streaming in the future.

Our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.

The Google Pixel 6a plummets in price again As part of Vodafone’s Black Friday sale. the UK network is offering a stunning deal on the Pixel 6a. You can get the phone and a month of data for a mere £259 – that’s the cheapest we’ve seen this phone drop to, by quite some margin. Vodafone

Now £259 View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

Best Black Friday Deals

The World Cup kicks off alongside Black Friday, and here are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far.