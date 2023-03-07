How to watch Chelsea vs Dortmund: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Chelsea face an uphill battle to remain in the Champions League as Dortmund come to town. Here’s to watch live and online.

It’s time for Chelsea’s richly assembled squad and highly-rated young manager to show up. The Stamford Bridge club had struggled mightily since parting ways with Thomas Tuchel in the autumn despite hundreds of millions splashed in transfer fees.

Tonight’s last 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund is a must win game, with the German side holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund have won 10 games in a row in all competitions and are only behind leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea enjoyed a rare Premier League win at the weekend against a struggling Leeds side, but they’ll need to be much better tonight if the two-time winners are to progress to the quarter finals. They’ll be without influential centre-back Thiago Silva, who is injured, and Mason Mount who is serving a one-game suspension.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN You can stream your favourite content securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time. NordVPN

62% off + 3m or 1yr extra

£5.21/mo Buy now

The smart money is on the German team advancing, but anything’s possible in the Champions League and we’ve seen stranger results than this in recent years!

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Dortmund kick-off time

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will kick-off at 8:00pm time on Tuesday March 7 The game is being played at the Stamford Bridge in West London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dortmund live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and coverage gets underway from 2pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Dortmund for free

If you don’t feel like forking out for BT Sport, you can go old school and listen to the game on the radio for free. BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to this one. You can listen to Chelsea vs Dortmund commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.