 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dortmund: Champions League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Chelsea face an uphill battle to remain in the Champions League as Dortmund come to town. Here’s to watch live and online.

It’s time for Chelsea’s richly assembled squad and highly-rated young manager to show up. The Stamford Bridge club had struggled mightily since parting ways with Thomas Tuchel in the autumn despite hundreds of millions splashed in transfer fees.

Tonight’s last 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund is a must win game, with the German side holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund have won 10 games in a row in all competitions and are only behind leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea enjoyed a rare Premier League win at the weekend against a struggling Leeds side, but they’ll need to be much better tonight if the two-time winners are to progress to the quarter finals. They’ll be without influential centre-back Thiago Silva, who is injured, and Mason Mount who is serving a one-game suspension.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

You can stream your favourite content securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time.

  • NordVPN
  • 62% off + 3m or 1yr extra
  • £5.21/mo
Buy now

The smart money is on the German team advancing, but anything’s possible in the Champions League and we’ve seen stranger results than this in recent years!

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Dortmund kick-off time

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will kick-off at 8:00pm time on Tuesday March 7 The game is being played at the Stamford Bridge in West London.

You might like…

What is a VPN kill switch?

What is a VPN kill switch?

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
The new, free Outlook for macOS proves the Mac vs PC wars are over

The new, free Outlook for macOS proves the Mac vs PC wars are over

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: Live stream online and listen for free

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: Live stream online and listen for free

Chris Smith 2 days ago
How to watch Man City vs Newcastle live on TV, online and listen for free

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle live on TV, online and listen for free

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Bahrain Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 4 days ago
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey on TV and online

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey on TV and online

Chris Smith 5 days ago

How to watch Chelsea vs Dortmund live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and coverage gets underway from 2pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want. 

How to listen to Chelsea vs Dortmund for free

If you don’t feel like forking out for BT Sport, you can go old school and listen to the game on the radio for free. BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to this one. You can listen to Chelsea vs Dortmund commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

You can stream your favourite content securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time.

  • NordVPN
  • 62% off + 3m or 1yr extra
  • £5.21/mo
Buy now
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.