How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV, online and listen for free

After a run of disappointing defeats, Chelsea turned things around with a strong couple of performances before the October international break. Can they continue that winning run against London rivals Arsenal? Here’s how to stream the match on any device, or listen to it for free.

Arsenal come into this game on a high. Before the international break, they snatched a fantastic 1-0 win against champions Manchester City thanks to Martinelli’s late winner. Chelsea are also in good form, having stuck four past Burnley last time out.

With these two rivals both gunning for Champions League qualification at a minimum this season, this will no doubt be a very tight game that should be a great watch.

Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League kicks off at 5:30 pm on Saturday, October 21. The game is being played at the home of Chelsea, Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Chelsa vs Arsenal on TV and online

Sky Sports is showing this Saturday evening kick-offs. You can watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match is always available in Ultra HD if you have the equipment and package. Coverage will begin at 5:00 p.m.

You’ll need access to Sky Sports to watch, either via a traditional subscription or through Sky’s streaming service Now. Signing up for Now Sports Pass will give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Arsenal for free

BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Chelsea vs Arsenal. You can listen to the coverage here from 5:30 Saturday evening.

