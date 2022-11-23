How to watch Belgium vs Canada: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Finishing off a packed day of action, Belgium vs Canada has the potential to be a great game. If you want to catch all the action, you’ve come to the right place.

Featuring a side littered with quality players, including Leicester City stars Wout Faes and Youri Tielemans – plus, of course, Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium are many people’s tip to go far in the tournament.

The European side kick off their campaign against Canada, a team expected to surprise in Qatar.

Belgium vs Canada kick-off time

Belgium vs Canada kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Wednesday, November 23.

This is the final game of the day, following on from Morocco’s early tie against Croatia as well as Germany vs Japan and Spain taking on Costa Rica.

Belgium have been touted as one of the better teams in the world, but can they handle a Canadian side brimming with quality young talent?

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live on free TV and online?

Every game at World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on TV or live stream online for free in the UK. BBC and ITV are sharing the rights again.

BBC will be showing Belgium vs Canada. All the other games today (November 23) will be shown on ITV and ITV Hub.

Coverage tonight starts at 6:30pm UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app, either on your phone, tablet, laptop or television.

Is Belgium vs Canada available to watch in 4K and HDR?

As Belgium vs Canada is on BBC, it will be available in 4K with HDR.

All 33 games BBC has the rights to will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app – but this will only be through smart TVs and supported streaming boxes, and isn’t available on phones or laptops. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG HDR format.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to watch into the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page. Here are the supported TVs. Devices like Sky Glass support it too.

Here’s our guide to how to watch the World Cup in 4K

