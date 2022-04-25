 large image

How to stream Uncharted in the UK

Max Parker
Based on the lauded game series of the same name, Uncharted (the movie) was released earlier in the year and now it’s about to arrive on streaming platforms. Here’s all you need to know.

Starring Spider-Man himself Tom Holland alongside Mark ‘Marky Mark’ Wahlberg and Sophia Ali, Uncharted tells the story of treasure-hunter Nathan Drake and is based upon the critically acclaimed Playstation game series of the same name.

How to stream Uncharted in the UK

The Uncharted film is available to stream and buy through digital movie retailers like Prime Video, Play Movies and iTunes from April 26 2022 in the UK. It’ll be available to rent at a later date.

You can pre-order the title now on iTunes for £13.99, the typical price for a downloadable digital movie.

Is Uncharted available in 4K HDR?

If you buy the film through a service that supports it, then yes you will be able to get Uncharted in 4K. For instance, the version available on iTunes supports 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. You will, of course, need a capable device to watch the high-res content back on – like one of the best TVs around.

Can you stream Uncharted on Netflix?

Currently, the only way to stream the Uncharted film in the UK is to buy it digitally as it is not yet available to stream on services like Netflix.

Whether it comes to the streaming service in the future remains unclear, however Sony Pictures titles have ended up on Netflix in the UK so there’s every chance we’ll see it there eventually.

Uncharted Trailer

If you’re not sure whether the Uncharted film is for you, then have a look at the trailer embedded below.

Sony Pictures has also released the first 10 minutes of the film on its YouTube channel, so you can get an extra feel for the film.

The critical reception to the film was mixed upon release, with it picking up a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 45/100 on Metacritic.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.