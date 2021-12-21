How to stream all the Spider-Man films before you see No Way Home

Here is the definitive way you can watch every Spider-Man film so you’re ready for No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third instalment of Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker for the Marvel Universe, and as you’re likely aware, he’s not the first to take on the blue and red suit.

And while any naysayers out there might say that you don’t need to watch all the Spider-Man films to enjoy this latest movie, not only is it important to see how the characters have changed over the years, but as we know, the Marvel Multiverse allows for some wild things, and it’s not impossible that some unexpected characters might crop up throughout the film.

So, without further ado, here are all the live-action Spider-Man films that you should watch before catching back up with this generation’s Peter Parker at the cinema.

How to watch Spider-Man (2002)

Looking way back to one of the first people to carry the mantle of Spider-Man, this 2002 romp stars Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and the brilliant William Defoe as the Green Goblin. Directed by Sam Rami, this trilogy of films was many people’s first introduction to Spider-Man on the big screen, and we’re pleased to say that it doesn’t disappoint, even two decades later.

You can tune in to Sam Rami’s classic film on Netflix, and if you don’t have a subscription, you can also rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Play Movies and other rental services.

How to watch Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The second film in this amazing trilogy brings back Tobey Maguire and he is joined by arguably one of the best villains in Marvel history in Dr Otto Octavius, also known as Doc Ock.

Spider-Man 2 follows Peter as he navigates relationship problems with Mary Jane and friendship drama with Harry Osbourne, with a heaping dose of campy superhero fighting thrown in for good measure.

In a strange turn of events, you can’t watch Spider-Man 2 on Netflix like you can with the first movie, but many will be pleased to know that you can catch the film on Sky’s streaming service Now. And if you don’t have a subscription, you can rent or buy the movie from Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Play Movies and other rental services.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas. NOW

40% off for three months

£11.98 a month View Deal

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The clear outcast of this trilogy, Spider-Man 3 is worth watching just as much as the others, as long as you treat it as more of a comedy.

Back with Peter for a third time, there is no shortage of drama here, as he takes on not only Harry’s Green Goblin, but new villains like Venom and Sandman. This is a good movie to cap off this trilogy and is worth a watch if you’ve been hankering for some of the sillier superhero movies out there.

You can watch this masterpiece of cinema on Netflix, and as always, rent the movie on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Play Movies and other rental services.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

This film takes on a whole new cast and a whole new story, with Andrew Garfield taking the role as Peter Parker, and Emma Stone starring as one of the most famous comic-book characters; Gwen Stacy.

These films ditch a lot of the campier elements of the first Spider-Man trilogy and bring grit and realism to the universe. In his first film, Peter takes on Dr Curt Connors, AKA Lizard, while trying to keep out of Captain Stacy’s way.

You can tune in to The Amazing Spider-Man film if you’re privy to a Netflix account, with the options to buy or rent the movie on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Play Movies and other rental services.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The second, and the last movie in this franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 takes on the story of Peter Parker’s parents, with a lot of emphasis put on the web-slingers relationship with his family.

We’re also introduced to Jamie Fox’s Electro, as well as Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin. We won’t spoil this for you, but if you’re interested in seeing one of the most iconic comic-book panels play out on the big screen, this is a must-watch.

As with the last film, you’re more than welcome to watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Netflix, with the option to rent the movie on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Play Movies and other rental services.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas. NOW

40% off for three months

£11.98 a month View Deal

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Coming into the present day, Tom Holland is here to give us the latest adaption of the Spider-Man hero, this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside Holland, Zendaya plays MJ, and the great Michael Keaton plays the Vulture, who’s using alien tech to make money on the side.

Homecoming can be found on Netflix, so you’ll want to make sure you have a membership if you want to watch the first film in the new trilogy. You can watch along for on BBC iPlayer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

And for the final film on this list; Spider-Man: Far From Home picks back up with Peter, this time on a school trip around Europe.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the strange Mysterio, while Peter attempts to woo MJ without letting his secret identity slip. This is a great film to sink your teeth into, and it sets up the plot of the next movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, perfectly.

Seemingly, the only place to watch Far From Home is on BBC iPlayer, which means you can skip out on having to pay to rent the film on Amazon Prime or YouTube.