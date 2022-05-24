How to stream Prehistoric Planet: Where can you watch the new series?

Here is where and how you can tune into the latest David Attenborough dinosaur documentary over here in the UK.

David Attenborough is back with another amazing documentary. Prehistoric Planet will be taking its viewers back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth so we can see how these majestic and scary animals lived, 66 million years ago.

This show has been produced by Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian) and will be narrated by Attenborough. The dinosaurs will be brought to life by CGI and accompanied by music from the one and only, Hans Zimmer.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch this deep dive into dinosaurs from the UK.

Where can I watch Prehistoric Planet?

Prehistoric Planet will be available to stream on Apple TV+. Anyone who does not have a membership will be able to sign up for a free seven-day trial, though you can also sign up for full membership for just $4.99/£4.99 a month.

When can I watch Prehistoric Planet?

Prehistoric Planet has five episodes in total. The first one aired on Apple TV+ on Monday 23 May, with each subsequent episode airing across the next five days.

That means that the full five episodes will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday 27 May.

What is Prehistoric Planet about?

Prehistoric Planet is a natural history miniseries that will be taking us back 66 million years to the age of the dinosaurs. The miniseries will be made of visual effects alongside wildlife filmmaking techniques that aim to teach us more about the Cretaceous era, showing off dinosaurs in their natural habitats.

As previously mentioned, the show is narrated by 96-year-old David Attenborough, who is renowned for his work in nature and wildlife documentaries.

You can check out some of the trailers for Prehistoric Planet just below: