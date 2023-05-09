How to change the default font in Google Docs

Google Docs has become a regular and necessary tool for many productivity users, with an interface that’s free and easy to use. A handy feature is being able to change your default font in Docs. Here’s how to do it.

If you’ve ever used Google Docs then you’ll be accustomed to its default font, the tried and true Arial. Whether you work for a company that has a different font as its preference or you feel like updated your text style of choice, Docs lets you do it with a few simple clicks.

You might fancy taking Comic Sans MS for a spin or, even, something a bit more lavish like Pacifico. For the more serious font-tweakers, you can, of course, change to things like Georgia, Times New Roman and more. Here’s how to do just that in Google Docs.

What you’ll need:

A laptop or PC

A browser

Step

1 Head to Google Docs and start a new blank document Open your browser of choice and head to Google Docs. Then, click to open a blank document. Step

2 Type something and apply desired font Type anything into the document then, in the menu above, select your desired font. Step

3 Highlight text and select style dropdown Highlight the text you’ve written and select the style dropdown. Step

4 Now, hover over Normal Text and select Update ‘Normal text’ to match from the menu. Step

5 In Style dropdown, select Options then Save as my default styles Return to the dropdown, head to Options at the bottom then select Save as my default styles.