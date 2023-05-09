 large image

How to change the default font in Google Docs

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Google Docs has become a regular and necessary tool for many productivity users, with an interface that’s free and easy to use. A handy feature is being able to change your default font in Docs. Here’s how to do it.

If you’ve ever used Google Docs then you’ll be accustomed to its default font, the tried and true Arial. Whether you work for a company that has a different font as its preference or you feel like updated your text style of choice, Docs lets you do it with a few simple clicks.

You might fancy taking Comic Sans MS for a spin or, even, something a bit more lavish like Pacifico. For the more serious font-tweakers, you can, of course, change to things like Georgia, Times New Roman and more. Here’s how to do just that in Google Docs.

What you’ll need:

  • A laptop or PC
  • A browser

The Short Version

  • Head to Google Docs and start a new blank document
  • Type something and apply desired font
  • Highlight text and select style dropdown
  • Hover Normal Text then click Update ‘normal text’ to match
  • In Style dropdown, select Options then Save as my default styles

  1. Step
    1

    Head to Google Docs and start a new blank document

    Open your browser of choice and head to Google Docs. Then, click to open a blank document.New doc in Google Docs

  2. Step
    2

    Type something and apply desired font

    Type anything into the document then, in the menu above, select your desired font.Select Style in Google Docs

  3. Step
    3

    Highlight text and select style dropdown

    Highlight the text you’ve written and select the style dropdown.Font Styles in Google Docs

  4. Step
    4

    Hover Normal Text then click Update ‘Normal text’ to match

    Now, hover over Normal Text and select Update ‘Normal text’ to match from the menu.Font match in Google Docs

  5. Step
    5

    In Style dropdown, select Options then Save as my default styles

    Return to the dropdown, head to Options at the bottom then select Save as my default styles.Set default styles in Google Docs

Troubleshooting

How do I change the default font size in Google Docs permanently?

To change the default font size, simply follow this method but, in Step 2, apply your desired font size rather than font.

Can you add fonts to Google Docs?

To add more fonts than initially shown in Docs, simply click More Fonts at the top of the Fonts menu. You can also add more fonts using Extensions.

