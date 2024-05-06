How to permanently delete files on a Mac to prevent them from reappearing

Have you noticed that files or apps on your Mac can sometimes seemingly refuse to delete, regardless of how many times you try?

This is a frustrating and confusing issue but luckily it’s easy to permanently delete files and learn why a file may not be cooperative. Read on to follow our guide on how to permanently delete files on your Mac.

What you’ll need:

Either a MacBook or Mac

The short version:

Move the item to bin Open Bin Click Empty Click Empty Bin

1 Move the item to bin There are a few ways to do this. You can either simply drag the item straight into the Bin icon or you can also right-click on the item and select Move to Bin, as shown here.



Doing this will only temporarily move your unwanted files to the Bin. Next, you’ll need to permanently remove them from your computer.



2 Open Bin Once you’ve put your item in the Bin, click on the Bin icon which should be found at the bottom of your Mac’s screen. If it’s not there, then search for Bin using the search icon at the top of your Mac. Step

3 Click Empty You’ll find this in the top-right corner of the Bin app. Step

4 Click Empty Bin This will permanently delete everything in your Bin. It’s worth checking the contents of the Bin before emptying, as once you empty you won’t be able to retrieve them.