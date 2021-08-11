How Samsung made the Galaxy Z Fold 3 more durable

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Fold 3 and the company is understandably touting improved durability as a key upgrade over the predecessors.

The original Galaxy Fold launch was blighted by a myriad of build issues that forced an initial recall. The sequel corrected course, but still fell short of the standards we expect from top flagship phones at this price point.

So what has Samsung done to ensure the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is up to the task? Let’s take a closer look at the device launched at Unpacked alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4.

Water and dust resistance

A big upgrade for those perhaps nervous about embracing Samsung’s foldable is the presence of IPX8 water resistance. That means if can be submerged in 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. Samsung doesn’t recommend swimming in a pool or the ocean, but it should be fine if you drop it in the sink for instance. Samsung still isn’t promising dust resistance this time around, so you’re not going to want to get sand or grit in that hinge.

“The world’s first water resistant foldable smartphone. An IPX8 rating means you can unfold freely, even if you’re caught in the rain,” Samsung says.

Stronger display

The outer display is now protected by the latest Coring Gorilla Glass Invictus technology, which is an upgrade on the Gorilla Glass 6 protecting the Z Fold 2 device. The internal display, which is the main tablet display is now 80% stronger than the second-generation model because, of a new protective film. The new layer improves the structural integrity of the display with Samsung saying it’s less breakable and more scratch resistant than previous generations. Remember the original phone had issues with early adopters and reviewers peeling off the film believing it to be a removable film? That’s unlikely to be the case.

Build and hinge

Samsung is promising a new aluminium frame and metallic hinge that’ll give the internals more protection than previous models. It’s callsed Armor Aluminum (or Armour Aluminium in proper English) and Samsung says it provides the “backbone” for the new phone. It’s 10% stronger overall.

“A super-strong, yet lightweight Armor Aluminum frame is the backbone of this incredible phone, protecting the interior parts of the hinge like a suit of armour,” the company says.