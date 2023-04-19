 large image

Horizon Forbidden West gets big free update on PS5

Ruben Circelli
On PS5, Horizon Forbidden West has received a free new update that adds in a ton of new features.

Ahead of the PS5-exclusive Burning Shores DLC set to launch on April 19th, Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 has received a new, free update. Version 1.21 of the game adds in a host of accessibility features, like the option to auto-pickup loot, larger font sizes, new camera options, and navigation assistance.

Perhaps the biggest feature of note in this update is the new auto-loot option. There are limitations here, but basically, this means that when you’re picking up random resources when you’re out in the world you won’t have to actually press triangle over and over to pick up those items. Instead, you’ll automatically pick them up by walking over them. You’ll still have to manually loot defeated foes and chests, and auto-loot won’t work if your inventory is full, but this new feature certainly makes the process of collecting things a lot easier to do.

If you’re interested in this new feature, once you install the latest update, all you’ve got to do is head to the settings menu, select accessibility, and enable “auto-pickup” found near the bottom of the list. As a note, you can’t send items to your stash when your inventory is full via this auto-loot feature. Nonetheless, this update comes as yet another looting upgrade in a long line of looting upgrades that have come to Forbidden West.

Unfortunately, this update is specific to owners of Forbidden West on PS5, and it’s currently unclear if PS4 owners of Forbidden West will get this same feature. Horizon’s upcoming Burning Shores DLC is also only coming to PS5, so if that’s any indication, PS4 owners of the game may well be out of luck. According to Sony, the DLC is too technically demanding for PS4, which is disappointing but does make sense.

Of course, accessibility features added by this latest update could be supported on PS4, but we’ll all have to wait and see if Guerilla decides to release these new features for the last-gen version of the game.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites.

