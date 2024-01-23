Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HMD Global tipped to ditch Nokia with own-branded phone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

HMD Global may ditch its prominent Nokia branding for its next phone.

That’s the claim being made by 91mobiles, which carries a render of a new handset with the Finnish smartphone manufacturer’s very own name on the back of it.

As you can see, the new phone is fairly plain-looking, which would imply that it’s going to be another affordable-to-mid-range offering. That rear panel certainly looks like a plasticky material to us, especially with the lack of apparent antenna lines.

The website reckons that the first self-branded HMD phone could hit the Indian market in April, though a global launch is expected. Previous IMEI database showings suggest that the company is working on at least two phones, though there’s a chance they’re simply regional or mobile operator-specific variants.

HMD smartphone render
Image: 91mobiles

If you’ve been aware of Nokia’s reappearance as a maker of mostly cheap Android smartphones, you may not realise that it’s actually a licensing exercise of sorts. HMD Global obtained the rights to apply the Nokia name to mobile hardware back in 2016.

Of course, the fact that the company was started by former Nokia executives, and originally set up shop opposite Nokia HQ, gives the company a certain ‘Nokia 2.0’ vibe.

The last HMD-built Nokia phone we reviewed was the Nokia G42 5G, a sub-£200 handset with strong battery life, a distinctive design, and a commendably long software support promise. We awarded the phone a very positive 4-star review, calling it “a solid phone” that achieves the rare thing of standing out from the budget crowd.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

