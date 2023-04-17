 large image

Google reportedly developing AI-powered version of search

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Code named Magi, Google is reportedly working on an AI version of search similar to what Bing is doing.

According to a report published by The New York Times, Google is developing an AI-powered search service code-named Magi. Unlike Google’s Bard, its own take on a ChatGPT-esque AI-powered chatbot, Magi is reported to work a lot closer to like what Bing is doing with search and AI: offer consumers more robust, comprehensive answers to their search queries by leveraging the power of AI.

Via the report, Magi is supposed to offer up a “more personalized [search] experience” that can “anticipate” a user’s needs. Magi would, according to The Times, still be conversational like a chatbot but would also be able to do things like generate lists of products you might want to buy or present you with information on a topic you’re trying to research. In short, the basic idea seems to be quite similar to how Bing is integrating AI into its take on search.

Instead of simply searching for something and going down a list of links that might bring you to the thing you’re looking for, Magi would aim to help get you that information more directly. However, it is still currently unclear exactly what features Magi will have, when it will actually release, or how exactly it will work when it does. According to The Times, Magi is still in early development, so we may still have to wait a while before finding out.

A Google spokesperson had the following to say on the matter, “Not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new AI-powered features to Search, and will share more details soon.” This is about in line with what you’d expect from Google, considering it’s been no secret that the company has been working on leveraging AI in all kinds of different ways.

While nothing is official or confirmed just yet, don’t be surprised if in the coming months or years when you open up Google you’re greeted with some kind of AI-powered tool to help you find what you’re looking for.

