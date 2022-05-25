Google Pixel Fold/Notepad postponed, report says – here’s why we’re sad about it

Google is reportedly postponing the purported ‘Pixel Notepad’ aka Pixel Fold foldable beyond 2022, according to a new report.

While the foldable Pixel phone was unsurprisingly a no show during the Google I/O keynote, which previewed 2022’s hardware line-up, Google may have given us a glimpse of the potential Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival before the year is out.

However, South Korean tech site The Elec’s sources (via 9to5Google) say Google is pushing back the device for a second year running. The report says the hardware has so far failed to meet the company’s internal expectations.

Considering the issues Samsung initially had with its first and second generation foldable, it’s understandable Google may be having issues mastering the complex form factor. A rush job would do more damage than good, but a Pixel foldable could do wonders for the sector, given the work Google is doing on Android for larger displays.

Previous reports have suggested the device will have a 7.57-inch fold out display, as well as a 5.8-inch outer display. While the cameras may be on a par with the Pixel 6a, the internals could be flagship-class and rock the second-generation (or newer, if Google waits until 2023) of the Tensor processor.