Google Pixel Fold to take different display approach to Galaxy Z Fold

A new report supports the suggestion that the Google Pixel Fold will take a slightly different display approach to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Display analyst Ross Young has taken to Twitter with an update on the likely screen of Google’s forthcoming first foldable phone.

As Young says, the Google Pixel Fold is set to have a smaller external display than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its likely successor, at 5.8 inches rather than 6.2 inches.

Despite this, Young says that the Pixel Fold will still have a similar sized main display to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This means that the Pixel Fold’s internal display will have a much wider aspect ratio than the Galaxy Z Fold range.

This latest tip supports previous things we’ve heard about the Google Pixel Fold. Back in January, we got tipped off as to the Pixel Fold’s likely shape with animations that were added as part of the second Android 12L beta.

We noted at the time that “this Google foldable is much stubbier in its folded-up form than the current champ, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.”

In our review for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, we complained that the main display is a little too square for its own good, and that it “isn’t optimised to play most types of content”.

It seems Google is intent on heading off those criticisms and advancing the foldable format with its first bendy phone.