3 hidden details Google IO revealed about the Pixel 7

Tonight Google surprised the world unveiling a host of surprises alongside the long expected new affordable Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch at its IO developer conference.

The biggest of these was the decision to unveil the first set of pics of its incoming new flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, which weren’t expected to make an appearance until way later in the year, alongside the full consumer launch of its new Android 13 software.

But with only a few pictures to go off, you may be struggling to know what’s actually new, or what to expect from the new phones. Here are the biggest differences we’ve inferred based on our expert knowledge and experience reviewing the older Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Both have a redesigned camera housing

The pictures show, despite keeping the visor like look, Google has refined the Pixel 7 line’s rear camera housing. Rather than having a pure glass finish the new phones have a dual-tone design, with the main bar having a silver or gold finish surrounding the glass lenses. No other details have been given about the actual sensors used. But based on the pictures it’s clear the Pixel 7 will retain a dual camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro will again have a triple-camera.

They will be powered by the Google Tensor 2

Google Tensor debuted on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It’s the firm’s first attempt to create its own-brand silicon, like the A-series chips that have been used in Apple iPhones for quite some time. While we noticed some teething pains for the chips performance when we reviewed the Pixel 6 and Pro, which could on occasion stutter and didn’t offer the highest scores when we benchmarked them, there’s no denying Tensor’s AI features are excellent.

The chip let the Pixel 6 line offer amazing features beyond competing silicon including real time translation and magic eraser. The latter is a particularly awesome feature that uses Google’s AI smarts and image processing to let you remove photo bombers from shots take on the Pixels after the fact. We found the tech works a treat and let our Pixel 6 Pro reviewer, Alastair Stevenson, remove unwanted passersby from his engagement photos in two clicks while testing it.

Which is why we’re super excited Google has confirmed the new Pixel 7 line will be powered by a second generation Tensor chip. Details about the chip aren’t known, but considering Tensor gen 1’s AI focus, we’d expect it to facilitate a fresh wave of AI powered features.

We’d also like Google to make some improvements to the chip’s power efficiency, with the Pixel 6 Pro’s battery life in particular being mediocre, thanks to the first gen Tensor, which is a bit of monster truck – powerful, but not terribly fuel efficient.

The color schemes have been changed

One other subtle change is that Google has tweaked the Pixel 7 line’s color scheme. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both had a subtle gradient finish on their tops, above the visor camera housing. By comparison, based on the pictures we’ve seen of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the rear case has a monotone finish where the color is uniform across the whole back. The pictures show the devices will be available in white, black, gray and a subtle yellow.

