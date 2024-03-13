Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel Fold 2 tipped for much larger displays

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Google Pixel Fold 2 could feature much larger displays than the original, according to a well-sourced tip.

Display analyst Ross Young has become a reliable source of tips concerning forthcoming smartphone releases, and he’s just had some interesting things to say about Google’s next foldable.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Young announced that the recent leaks about the Pixel Fold 2 were off the mark when it came to the display sizes.

It seems the main internal screen will be seeing a big hike to 8.02-inches, which is a significant increase from the Pixel Fold’s 7.6-inch display. The cover display, meanwhile, will apparently move up from 5.8 to 6.29-inches.

That might make it sound like the Pixel Fold 2 will be a significantly larger device than the original, but that might not necessarily be the case. The original Pixel Fold was notable for its unusually chunky display bezels, so there’s scope for Google to refine its first generation design.

Either way, we would be looking at one of the largest foldable main displays in the business. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also has a 7.6-inch screen, while the OnePlus Open has a 7.82-inch screen, and the Honor Magic V2 pushes up to 7.92-inches.

Previous rumours have suggested that the Pixel Fold 2 will feature a major redesign, with a radically different camera module and a selfie camera housed within a display cutout.

We’ve also heard that the Pixel Fold 2 may be delayed until the end of the year, with Google’s next foldable tipped to include the Tensor G4 chip that will accompany the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

