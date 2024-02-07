Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Fold 2 leak suggests radical redesign – here’s what’s new

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google’s homegrown Pixel devices aren’t renowned for big design upgrades, but the next-generation Pixel Fold might buck the trend.

While the flagship Pixel 8 continued to rock a tired design and the Pixel Watch 2 changed very little, the Pixel Fold 2 might shake things up a little bit for the second generation. Android Authority believes it has a spied an early version of the Pixel Fold 2 courtesy of a reader with access to an early prototype.

The image shows what looks to be a radically different camera module with an iPhone-like island in the top left corner replacing the camera bar we saw on the original Pixel Fold and other recent Pixel phones.

Beyond that, there also appears to be a fourth sensor within the camera array, which may be an infrared sensor that could measure skin temperature as the Pixel 8 is now able to.

Despite not sending a photo of the internal display the report’s source also said the selfie camera is housed within a display cut out which should mean narrower bezels overall.

The site also reckons the cover screen on the handset pictured below is narrower than its predecessor, which could mean a squarer inner-display aspect ratio when the device is opened.

Pixel Fold 2 Leak
Image credit: Android Authority

As we’re about to do also, the site cautions the report should be taken with a pinch of salt. The prototype could be experimental and not representative of Google’s plans for the final device. It may not be a Google handset at all.

Android Authority does say it’s the same source that contacted the site about the next-gen Pixel Fold’s planned hardware specs earlier this week. According to the report, it’ll have a Tensor G3 processor and more RAM next time around.









