Google Pixel 8a tipped for a significant price hike

The forthcoming Pixel 8a runs the risk of shedding the mid-range Google smartphone line’s reputation for offering outstanding value for money, if recent price rumours are to be believed.

According to WinFuture, the Google Pixel 8a is set for a significant price bump. Citing early information from German retailers, the website claims that pricing for Google’s next mid-ranger will start from €569.90.

By way of a direct comparison, the Pixel 7a (pictured above) started from €499 (£449) at launch. That would represent a not inconsiderable €70 price hike if accurate, and would likely see the phone retailing around the £500 mark here in the UK.

It’s worth remembering that Pixel 7a itself brought about a significant price hike when it landed last year. The Pixel 6a only cost £399 back in 2022.

As it turned out, we still found the Pixel 7a to be excellent value for money thanks to a host of notable improvements over its predecessor. These included a superior camera, wireless charging, and a 90Hz display.

The question here is, can Google provide more worthwhile improvements to warrant yet another price hike in the Pixel 8a?

Other information provided by these German retailers include the presence of 128GB and 256GB storage options, as well as four colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.

It seems like a fair bet that we’ll see the Pixel 8a launched at this year’s Google I/O event, which looks likely to take place in late June.

Last year’s Google I/O saw the launch of the Pixel 7a mixed in with all the software-related news, so it seems like a safe bet we’ll see something similar in 2024.