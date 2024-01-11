Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Assistant is losing more than a dozen features this month

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is trimming back on 17 Google Assistant features it says are underutilised by the user base.

In a blog post, Google says that from January 26, it is trimming the fat to prioritise experiences people are actually using. It may be that Google is pushing more resources into machine learning via its Bard assistant, while there are also reports Google has laid off more than 1,000 people this week.

Among the features falling by the wayside are the ability to play audiobooks on Google Books, or rescheduling an event in Google calendar. You won’t be able to use your voice to send an email and you view commute to work time estimates on smart displays.

Google says there are other alternatives and elements of the removed functionalities that will be available if you’re hung up on those features.

Google says: “First, as we continue to make Google Assistant more helpful, we’re prioritising the experiences you love and investing in the underlying technology to make them even better — which means that some underutilised features will no longer be supported. Beginning on January 26, when you ask for one of these features, you may get a notification that it won’t be available after a certain date.”

Here are the features going away or being pared back, according to Google.

  • Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice.
  • Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms.
  • Accessing or managing your cookbook
  • Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers.
  • Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message.
  • Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice.
  • Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps
  • Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements.
  • Asking to meditate with Calm.
  • Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices.
  • Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays.
  • Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.
  • Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays.
  • Checking personal travel itineraries by voice.
  • Asking for information about your contacts.
  • Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

