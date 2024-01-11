Google Assistant is losing more than a dozen features this month

Google is trimming back on 17 Google Assistant features it says are underutilised by the user base.

In a blog post, Google says that from January 26, it is trimming the fat to prioritise experiences people are actually using. It may be that Google is pushing more resources into machine learning via its Bard assistant, while there are also reports Google has laid off more than 1,000 people this week.

Among the features falling by the wayside are the ability to play audiobooks on Google Books, or rescheduling an event in Google calendar. You won’t be able to use your voice to send an email and you view commute to work time estimates on smart displays.

Google says there are other alternatives and elements of the removed functionalities that will be available if you’re hung up on those features.

Google says: “First, as we continue to make Google Assistant more helpful, we’re prioritising the experiences you love and investing in the underlying technology to make them even better — which means that some underutilised features will no longer be supported. Beginning on January 26, when you ask for one of these features, you may get a notification that it won’t be available after a certain date.”

Here are the features going away or being pared back, according to Google.