Three new Star Wars games are on the way

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Star Wars titles will include a first-person shooter, a strategy game and the next game in the Star Wars Jedi franchise.

From the studio behind Apex Legends and Titanfall, Respawn Entertainment is now looking at making more new titles for the Star Wars universe.

There will be a sequel to the 2019 action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. There is not much known about the latest Jedi title, but we can hope that it will expand on the Star Wars universe while keeping the joyous combat and fluid platforming that we loved from its predecessor.

The all-new Star Wars first-person shooter will be spearheaded by Peter Hirschmann, game director of Respawn, who is known for his long history with the franchise.

Jedi Fallen Order Review

Hirschmann has previously worked as the VP of development at LucasArts and was the executive producer on the Star Wars Battlefront games, so it’s safe to say that he is familiar with the material.

Again, there hasn’t been any details on what this game will look like, and we can only hope that our shooting skills are better than the Stormtroopers.

The last title on the roaster; the unnamed Star Wars strategy game will be developed through a collaboration between Respawn and the newly-created studio Bit Reactor, helmed by game industry aficionado Greg Foerstch.

As you might have guessed, Respawn was also pretty tight-lipped about what we can expect from the latest strategy game. However, seeing as each title is taking on a specific tone and genre, we can hope to see varied gameplay and storytelling across each game.

Star Wars Respawn Entertainment

All three games are currently in production at the time of writing, but there has been no word on when we should expect any to launch.

What type of story do you think the latest Star Wars games will offer up? Let us know on Twitter what you’re expecting from the three unnamed titles.

