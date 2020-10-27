Nintendo Switch Pro could get a serious display upgrade – report

The rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro – or Switch 2 as it’s sometimes called – could deliver display improvements courtesy of the mini-LED technology.

A new report from the Economic Daily News (via Nintendo Life) says Nintendo has enlisted Taiwanese firm Innolux Corporation with a view to supplying the advantaged display tech. Should Nintendo make the change for its next console, gamers could expect a significant improvement over the current 720p LCD panels within the Switch and Switch Lite.

Essentially, the tech offers the contrast benefits of OLED while still providing the brightness of existing LCD tech. It uses more individual lights to illuminate the screens, offering a wider colour gamut, while lessening the risk of image burn.

The deployment of the tech could see a Switch Pro benefitting from a display with an improved contrast ratio, as well as darker blacks and brighter, more colourful images. It’s not clear whether there would be a resolution boost, but one would assume any updated Switch would improve the pixel density somewhat.

Other Switch 2/Pro rumours include support for 4K gaming via the television set, while many gamers are hoping the console will benefit from greater battery life while in handheld mode. The internals could certainly use a performance boost to help the console cope with some of the more demanding games. We’d also hope an updated model negates the Joy-Con drift problem that has plagued the console, without resolution, since its launch in 2017.

The mini-LED tech has been spoken of in consumer tech circles for a while now, but it’s yet to make it to many available products. The TCL 8-Series 8K TV, for example, is the first of its kind. There has been talk for years that Apple might be preparing to deploy the tech, including new MacBook and iPad Pro models.

