Ryan Reynolds “leaks” Detective Pikachu with adorable 100-minute video

Ahead of its full release later this week, Ryan Reynolds has unleashed an adorable Detective Pikachu video as a way to prank excitable fans.

The video, entitled ‘POKÉMON Detective Pikachu: Full Picture’ is the length of your average film, and fools you into thinking you’re watching the real thing.

After a few studio logos and a brief introductory scene, the illusion is broken with a sickeningly adorable dancing Pikachu busting it to a catchy disco jam.

This is marketing genius on behalf of The Pokemon Company, luring in the naughty temptations of pirates who might try and stream the film once it hits cinemas.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Detective Pikachu might be the first great videogame adaptation, surpassing expectations amongst critics with a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given the talent behind it, it’s hardly surprising that The Pokemon Company has managed to craft something quite special with the adorable electric mouse.

The upcoming film is actually based on a Nintendo 3DS title that launched back in 2018, a puzzle caper which slipped under the radar of many.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

We scored it 3.5/5 in our review: ‘Detective Pikachu ranks as one of the most interesting Pokémon spin-offs we’ve seen in years, and does an wonderful job of offering a fresh perspective on a world we’ve become almost uncomfortably familiar with in recent years.’

As for the next major entry in Nintendo’s beloved franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield is expected to launch for Nintendo Switch later this year. Keep an eye out for it at E3 2019.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to waste 100 minutes watching Pikachu dancing. It’s for research!