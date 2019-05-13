PS5 vs Xbox 2: Who will rule the next generation of consoles?

The next generation is nearly upon us, and information from both Sony and Microsoft has begun trickling out ahead of E3 2019. PS4 and Xbox One have been a part of our gaming lives for almost six years now, cementing their place in history with a brilliant library of games.

But now, it’s almost time for a new wave of consoles to take centre stage with an array of new specs, games and features for us to embrace. Slowly but surely, the curtain is being lifted on PS5 and Xbox 2, and we’re here to compile it all into one place.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about PS5 and Xbox 2 including all the system specs, release details, games and more.

PS5 vs Xbox 2 release dates – When are they coming out?

No release details have been revealed for PS5 and Xbox 2 thus far, although the breadcrumb trail that’s been exposed thus far gives us plenty of room to speculate.

Microsoft is set to spill all of the beans on its upcoming consoles at E3 2019, and with any luck that will be accompanied by a solid release date. As for PS5, Sony has ruled out a 2019 release for its hardware.

PS5 vs Xbox 2 system specs – How powerful will they be?

In a very surprising move, Sony has provided us with a surprisingly candid look at what the PS5 will be capable of. Speaking to Wired, system architect Mark Cerny detailed some of the big bullet points for its next generation console.

For starters, it will feature an advanced AMD Ryzen processor alongside a GPU with AMD Navi architecture capable of ray tracing, a feature currently only available in high-end gaming PCs. It will also support 8K graphics, although whether or not this will be upscaled remains unknown.

The PS5 (or whatever Sony ends up calling it) will be compatible with the current version of PlayStation VR, and no plans have been announced for a successor to launch alongside the new console. In terms of memory, it will feature a specialised HDD of sorts that will allow games and processes to load up to 19 times faster than previous consoles.

When it comes to the Xbox 2, rumours have been circulating about two distinct models under the codename Xbox Scarlett. One is a more powerful piece of tech in-line with Sony’s vision for the PS5, while the other will apparently be a smaller, cheaper console with a deeper focus on streaming. This will no doubt take advantage of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere.

PS5 vs Xbox 2 virtual reality – Will it support it?

While a new headset hasn’t been confirmed to be in development, Sony has said that PlayStation VR will be compatible for PS5. Whether the Move Controllers and all existing titles will carry over remains unknown. Here’s hoping!

Beyond headsets for Windows, Microsoft is yet to make a dedicated foray into virtual reality on consoles, and is yet to make any indication whether it will. If anything like this is in the works, E3 2019 will be the place to show it.

PS5 vs Xbox 2 backward compatibility – Can you play your old games?

Yes! Well, Sony has announced that PS5 will backward compatible with all PS4 titles, and the console will experience a slow-transition with a number of cross-generational releases. A similar thing happened back in 2013, so this is no huge surprise.

However, it remains unclear whether the PS5 will apply similar upgrades to older titles like the PS4 Pro does with Boost Mode, bolstering performance without the need for a dedicated patch. If this does materialise it will be brilliant news.

A patent recently filed by Sony hinted at backwards compatibility for all PlayStation platforms, teasing the possibility of PS5 acting as a time capsule of sorts for thousands of games. Obviously, nothing concrete has been confirmed, but speculation is awfully rife.

PS5 vs Xbox 2 Games – What can we expect?

There’s a surprisingly robust list of games coming to next-generation consoles, although they’re also likely to appear on PS4 and Xbox One. In terms of Sony exclusives, the PS5 could eventually be home to the likes of The Last of Us Part 2, Ghosts of Tsushima and Death Stranding. We’re also keeping our fingers crossed for Knack 3.

Microsoft has a smaller library of titles in the works, with only Halo Infinite being confirmed as a high-profile exclusive. However, given how many studios it has acquired in recent weeks, the Xbox 2 has a potentially stunning library waiting in the wings. Fable 4 is rumoured to be in development at Playground Games, t

PS5 vs Xbox 2 Price – How much will they cost?

No formal announcements have been made regarding the price of PS5 and Xbox 2, although they’ll both be competing for the cash of gamers at launch. Speaking to Wired, system architect Mark Cerny said the PS5 price will will be “appealing to gamers.”

“I believe that we will be able to release it at an SRP [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set.” Microsoft will likely unveil more pricing details for its next generation of consoles at E3 next month.

