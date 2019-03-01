The Nintendo Switch has been around for almost a couple of years now, and while we’ve seen Pokemon grace the system in the form of Pokken and the wonderful Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee, a core entry in the series is yet to emerge.

That is, until now. A recent Nintendo Direct presentation saw the announcement of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, two brand new titles coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. While we only saw a handful of footage alongside a few details, we cannot wait to return to the world of pocket monsters later this year.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need know about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield including all the latest news, release date, trailers and more.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer – How does it look?

You can check out the Pokemon Direct in its entirety below, which clocks in at only 7 minutes or so. It provides you with a glimpse at the game’s title, characters, gameplay an all-new region.

There’s plenty of information to absorb, so let’s get stuck in:

Pokemon Sword and Shield Release Date – When is it coming out?

Nintendo has given the upcoming duo of titles a release window of Late 2019, although a specific date remains unconfirmed.

They’re both coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch, marking the first time a mainline entry in the series has come to home consoles. A changing of the guard, if you will.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Region – Where does it take place?

Sword and Shield will take place in the new region of Galar, which is seemingly based on the United Kingdom with a mixture of sprawling country fields and vast, industrial cities dotting the landscape.

It looks gorgeous, sporting an engine that feels like a mature step up above previous entries with three-dimensional graphics sets across large, complicated locales. You can even see smoke billowing from chimneys and grass swaying in the breeze. We’re ready to get stuck in.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Starters – What are they called?

Like all previous Pokemon titles, this one will provide you with three unique starter Pokemon to choose from in the form of the following:

Grookey – Grass

“A mischievous Chimp Pokémon that is full of boundless curiosity.”

Scorbunny – Fire

“A Rabbit Pokémon that is always running about, bursting with energy.”

Sobble – Water

“A somewhat timid Water Lizard Pokémon that shoots out attacks as it hides itself in the water.”

If Sword and Shield follows the routine of previous games, which is likely will, a single one will accompany throughout your entire journey.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gameplay – Any big new features?

We only caught a few glimpses of actual gameplay throughout the 7-minute reveal presentation, but it was certainly enough to unveil a few exciting new features. For starters, it seems the region of Galar will follow a day/night cycle and a variety of different weather types.

The official screenshots feature cities drenched in falling snow, scorching sunshine and autumn hues. It remains unclear if these will have in impact on gameplay beyond aesthetic, but it adds a loving bit of extra detail to Sword and Shield.

Character customisation is back and better than ever with plenty of fabulous clothes and styles to choose from as you embark on your Pokemon adventure. We won’t like, buying clothes and kitting out our virtual avatar is a joy, and we’re chuffed to see it return in Sword and Shield.

The Battle System appears somewhat more extravagant, yet seems to abide by series’ conventions with random encounters and trainer battles making a welcome return. They also seem far larger in scale, taking advantage of the improved hardware to make Pokemon look more ambitious than ever.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Screenshots – How does it look?

We’ve compiled a healthy collection of screenshots for your viewing pleasure below:

