PlayStation announces State of Play for this week, but don’t expect any PS5 news

Sony has announced a new State of Play presentation set to take place on Thursday, August 6th which will feature an abundance of news and announcements for upcoming games.

However, the company has been quick to level expectations, making it clear that viewers shouldn’t expect any major news on the PS5 or any of its associated games. Instead, it will focus on PS4 and PSVR titles arriving in the coming months.

It will take place on August 6th at 9pm BST, and will last a healthy 40 minutes, meaning there’s plenty of time for small announcements and in-depth glimpses at specific games. Alongside the aforementioned PS4 and PSVR games, it will also focus on some mysterious third-party titles.

If you’re underwhelmed by the lack of PS5 presence, PS4 is still a hugely popular console and will be around for many years to come, so it makes sense for Sony to place a specific focus on major blockbusters and smaller indie efforts coming to the platform.

The wording of “check-in” means we’ll likely see a number of existing games alongside some newcomers, which is great to see. Maybe we’ll finally see Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Other third-party big hitters such as Resident Evil 8 and Marvel’s Avengers could also make an appearance, especially with the latter’s beta kicking off later this week.

In other PlayStation news, earlier today Sony confirmed which existing accessories will work with the PS5. Sadly, Dualshock 4 will be compatible, but only with PS4 games, you’ll need a Dualsense to play anything developed exclusively for the platform. On the brightside, PSVR, PlayStation Move and a number of other peripherals will work with no issues at all.

We’re still be waiting on price and release date details for the console. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest updates and State of Play coverage later this week.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews.