Here’s how all the PS4 accessories you own will work with PS5

Sony has released a detailed FAQ on the PlayStation Blog explaining exactly which existing accessories will be compatible with the PS5 when it launches later this year.

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X boasting about forward compatibility and fostering a growing ecosystem, it’s reassuring that both companies are now beginning to address questions that consumers have been floating around for months.

More specifically, a recent blog post from Sony delves into exactly which accessories will work on the upcoming next-gen console, and if there will be any limitations to their compatibility. Turns out there will be, but it’s handy to know exactly where the Dualshock 4 and other devices will stand later this year.

You can check out the full list (via PlayStation Blog) below:

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

Perhaps the most significant takeaway here is that the Dualshock 4 will be fully compatible on the PS5, but won’t work with any games developed exclusively for the new platform. Sony states this is due to PS5 games taking “advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.” Guess you’ll need two new controllers for local multiplayer.

Sony has already confirmed that PlayStation VR will be compatible, as will its existing controllers and accessories. It remains to be seen whether a second iteration of the device will emerge exclusively for the PS5, although we wouldn’t be surprised if such a thing makes its way to the new console in the coming years.

Release date and pricing details remain unconfirmed, and Sony hasn’t provided an idea of when such information will be unveiled. Given the console is now only a handful of months away, we’re hoping the lid is lifted on such things sooner rather than later. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

