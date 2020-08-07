Marvel’s Avengers beta: Dates, times and how to gain access this week

Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers will be unleashed upon the public for the very first time this week with the arrival of its playable beta across PS4, Xbox and PC.

First arriving on PS4, the upcoming trial will be available across a multitude of platforms until August 23, with each one being introduced with tiered access depending on pre-orders, exclusivity and a few other factors.

If you’re interested in jumping into the shoes of this iconic superhero team, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about the Marvel’s Avengers beta including all the dates, times, gameplay and more.

Marvel’s Avengers beta date and times – when is it?

Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers’ playable beta will be split across multiple different sessions up until the end of this month. We’ve compiled them all below to make things a little easier to follow:

PS4 Pre-order Beta: August 7 (9pm) to August 9 (9pm)

Xbox and PC Pre-order Beta, and PlayStation Open Beta: August 14 (9pm) to August 16 (9pm)

Open Beta: August 21 (9pm) to August 23 (9pm)

Marvel’s Avengers beta trailer – how does it look?

Crystal Dynamics has released a video which dives into extensive detail surrounding the upcoming beta, if you’re curious about what will be playable later this week.

Marvel’s Avengers beta access – how can I play it?

As you’ll see above, Marvel’s Avengers will have both public and private beta periods during the month of August. To access the latter, you’ll need to have either pre-ordered or gained access to a code through other means. Otherwise, you can wait a handful of days and jump in alongside everyone else. Chances are servers will have a hard time keeping up with such a high number of players, though.

Marvel’s Avengers beta gameplay and heroes – What can I expect?

Crystal Dynamics has provided a detailed breakdown of what exactly the beta will contain, and it’s quite a sizeable selection of missions and heroes to sample. We’ve compiled a bunch of them below to give you a solid idea of what will be coming later this week when the beta drops on PS4.

Missions:

Golden Gate Hero Mission: This 25-minute sequence takes place right at the beginning of Marvel’s Avengers as San Francisco becomes under attack from an unknown threat. You’ll play as the majority of the game’s heroes, testing out their abilities through a sequence of set-pieces. It’s a stunning introduction to the game’s world, and a solid way of introducing how it will play from moment-to-moment.

This 25-minute sequence takes place right at the beginning of Marvel’s Avengers as San Francisco becomes under attack from an unknown threat. You’ll play as the majority of the game’s heroes, testing out their abilities through a sequence of set-pieces. It’s a stunning introduction to the game’s world, and a solid way of introducing how it will play from moment-to-moment. Hero Missions: In addition to the opening level, the beta will feature four additional hero missions in the form of The Light That Failed, To Find Olympia, Missing Links and Help Dr.Banner. These will all focus on specific heroes, giving you ample room to experiment with their powers and battle a number of formidable enemies.

Other activities: Once you’re done with the beta’s campaign offerings, you’ll be free to jump into a selection of other activities such as Warzones, HARM Rooms and Drop Zones. Some of these are multiplayer-focused, while others can be tackled as a solo endeavour. No matter what, you’ll still be earning experience and loot with each new victory.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 Preview

Marvel’s Avengers beta progression – will things carry over?

Progression made through the beta will carry over across each period, although you’ll need to start from scratch once Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4th. This is a bit of a shame, but the silver lining comes in the form of beta rewards you can earn which will carry over to the full game. Check them out for yourself below:

Beta Participation Nameplate: Login and play during each beta period

Login and play during each beta period HARM Challenge Rooms Nameplate: Complete all three challenge rooms

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…