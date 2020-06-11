PlayStation 5 console revealed at Sony’s Future of Gaming event

Sony has finally unveiled the PS5 console in all its black and white glory, topping off its impressive reveal event with our first glimpse at the upcoming hardware.

The console will ship with two different tiers – physical and digital editions – with the latter presumably only allowing digital downloads and foregoing the traditional disc drive. It’s a practice we’ve seen Microsoft adopt with the Xbox One S, so it’s no surprise Sony is following in their footsteps with the PlayStation 5.

It was revealed alongside a more extensive look at the Dualsense controller, headset and what appears to be a remote of some sorts. We’ll likely find out more soon, and will update this article with further information once we have it.

There was sadly no word on pricing or a concrete release date, but Sony Computer Entertainment CEO made it clear that PS5 will launch this holiday alongside a selection of games which will include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales by Insomniac Games.

Now – after months of waiting, we finally have a rough idea of how each next-generation console will look under our televisions. I will admit it is awfully strange to see PlayStation adopt a colour scheme beyond its traditional black, and it will definitely take some getting used to.

Some of the biggest titles unveiled at the event included Resident Evil 8, Horizon: Forbidden West, Pragmata, Demon’s Souls Remake and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Sony came out swinging with an avalanche of massive games, and was clever to close the show with a cheeky glimpse at its next-gen console.

The console slogan this time around is “Play Has No Limits” and will likely become a core message in the marketing moving forward, so players should get used to hearing it all over the place. We’ll be interested to see how this console’s design is received given it’s such a big departure from normality, too.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…