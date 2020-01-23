Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Everything we know about the rumoured PS5 exclusive

Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge surprise from Guerrilla Games, showing that the studio solely renown for a first-person shooter franchise could not only leave its comfort zone, but hurl it into an all-eclipsing fire and never look back.

Aloy’s debut adventure was stunning, ushering in a new era of exclusive blockbusters for the PlayStation platform. Sony is now all about broad, ambitious narratives that open-worlds players can truly get lost in. However, such a stellar first instalment sets some mighty high hopes for the sequel, and we have an inkling it’s set to arrive on PS5.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Horizon Zero Dawn 2 including all the latest news, rumours, release date and story details. We’ll be updating this page whenever something new emerges, so be sure to keep it bookmarked!

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 – What is it?

While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) is intended as a sequel to the 2017 PS4 exclusive, and will presumably continue the plot that left behind a variety of loose ends following the Frozen Wilds expansion.

Aloy’s world is still ripe with mysteries to uncover, and we’re certain that this sequel will deliver on them. We imagine it will once again feature a fully explorable world, filled with wild mechanical beasts to tame and quests to embark on – all of which will help serve an overarching narrative.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 release date – When is it out?

Given it hasn’t been announced, we honestly have no idea. However, taking into account when the original game was released and the upcoming release of PlayStation 5, it’s easy to make a few guesses. There’s always a chance it could be a launch title for the new console, or arrive in the early months of 2021 as a way to keep early adopters busy.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 news – What is the latest?

News has been relatively thin on the ground regarding Horizon Zero Dawn 2, with the exception of a few juicy rumours slipping through the cracks. Back in November, a job listing at Guerrilla Games for a ‘Technical Vegetation Artist’ let slip that the sequel is already in production, since it’s absolutely packed with all sorts of detailed foliage.

Janina Gavankar, known for her role as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2, also claims to know some secrets about Guerrilla Games’ next project.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration (via Reddit), Gavankar had this to say about Horizon Zero Dawn 2, seemingly teasing her own role in the game: ‘It’s incredible, wait ’til you see the sequel. You’re gonna die – I know some secrets! – you’re gonna die.’

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 wishlist – 3 things we’d love to see

1. A revamped inventory system

One of my biggest qualms with Horizon Zero Dawn was its frankly messy inventory system. A large number of items and crafting components were simply thrown into a single category with little organisation. It made for a messy experience overall, and generic icons for the majority of objects meant finding something to craft or sell to a merchant seldom felt good.

We’d love for Guerrilla Games to refine the inventory system for Horizon 2, making it easier and more satisfying to navigate in a pinch – since a hotbar on the user interface only takes you so far. A refinement such as this will likely come naturally as part of a sequel, but there’s no harm in also mentioning it here.

2. Increased customisation options

Don’t get me wrong, I loved the sheer number of unlockable outfits in Horizon Zero Dawn, and roaming the ruined world in search of precious ingredients purely to craft some fabulous new clothes. However, it was a shame that outfits were largely presented as a whole, with no way of really customising them beyond removing Aloy’s headgear and maybe a hair accessory or two.

A system which allows you to alter every aspect of your appearance, whether it be chestplates, gauntlets or headgear, would be very welcome in Horizon Zero Dawn 2. It would also give Guerrilla Games an excuse to implement a more comprehensive and rewarding loot system which keeps players coming back for more. Imagine special hunts or other events introduced with post-launch updates similar to Monster Hunter World, offering meaningful drops for those who complete quests.

3. More varied combat and creatures

A number of encounters in the original game began following a familiar formula after a handful of hours. You’d learn the telegraphed moves of each enemy and react accordingly, hacking off body parts until they eventually fell. Or, you could abuse the frankly broken stealth system, luring foes one at a time to their untimely demise. Both options worked, and served to highlight a lack of potential depth in Horizon Zero Dawn’s combat.

Fleshing out each encounter with new weapons, mechanics and varieties could make each skirmish so much more exciting, forcing players to make innovative use of each system. The same sense of freshness also needs to be introduced with creature design. After a handful of hours Aloy has learned the routines and habitats of her mechanical adversaries, so we’d love to see Horizon 2 push the boat out with a few unexpected surprises.

