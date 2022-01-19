Horizon Forbidden West looks stunning in new trailer – watch it here

Horizon Forbidden West comes out on 18 February and as we wait in anticipation for the big release, Sony has released a new trailer for the game.

A couple of gameplay trailers have emerged for the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, which shows off what the game will look and feel like to play.

However, there hasn’t been much focus on the actual narrative of the latest game, with Guerilla keeping fans in the dark in terms of what story Aloy will be taking on for this much-anticipated sequel.

Thankfully, in the run-up to the games official launch, a three-minute story trailer has been released, offering up a glimpse into the narrative this new game will take on.

You can watch the latest trailer for Hoziron Forbidden West just below. For the best results, we’d suggest knocking up the resolution to 4K.

The trailer not only shows off the graphical prowess of the next game but shows us the new troubles Aloy will find herself in.

The Red Blight and huge storms destroy her home, with Aloy and her friends taking off West in search of a solution to their problems.

After venturing out, we discover a new hostile tribe that wields the ability to control machines, which we are sure will be used to the detriment of our protagonist.

Sony was also nice enough to share some key art from the game, which depicts Aloy and her rebels fighting the Regalla crew and their dangerously clever machines.

As previously mentioned, the game will be coming out on 18 February and will be available on both the PS4 and PS5, with the latter benefiting from higher resolutions among other enhancements.

You can preorder the game on the PlayStation store right now for each version, with the game costing £69.99 on the site.