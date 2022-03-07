God of War live-action TV series set for Amazon Prime Video – report

PlayStation mainstay God of War could be the next gaming franchise to receive the TV series treatment, according to a report from Deadline on Monday.

Amazon Studios are said to be in talks with Sony and PlayStation to adapt the longstanding mythology-themed series as a live-action TV show chronicling the adventures of Kratos and co, as depicted by Sony Santa Monica for the best part of 20 years.

According to the report, the companies would co-produce the series, which would be run by the creators of The Expanse and The Wheel of Time, among others.

It’s not clear whether the deal has been closed and when production may start on the adaptation, but God of War’s legend is about to grow further. The latest outing, a 2018 God of War rebirth for PS4, is about to be followed-up by the sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, will arrive as a PS5 exclusive later this year.

Video game franchises are seriously hot property in the TV industry right now with many of the major streaming services either developing, or actively producing series.

Amazon itself is about to begin production on the adaptation of Bethesda’s Fallout later this year, with Walton Goggins in the lead role. It is also making a series based on the Mass Effect games and has a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment regarding video game properties including Life is Strange and It Takes Two.

Paramount Plus will debut its Halo streaming series next month, while HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us will arrive in 2023. Peacock is also making a Twisted Metal live-action comedy series, while Netflix has enjoyed success with The Witcher and is planning a live-action Resident Evil series.

