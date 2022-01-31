 large image

Check out the trailer for the new Halo TV Series

In classic Hollywood fashion, another great videogame franchise will be going live-action. This time it’s Halo, the well-loved and well-known first-person shooter that introduced us to Master Chief for the first time all the way back in 2001.

The trailer for the latest series, which you can check out below, gives us a peak of Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief, who will be fighting against the Covenant.

The trailer also reveals what fan-favourite Cortana will look like; played by Jen Taylor, who’s reprising her role from the game series. It seems that she will still be aiding Master Chief during his missions.

It’s clear that in this universe, the genetically enhanced soldiers have been developed specifically to win the war against the aliens, which seemly has sparked debate with the various UNSC commanders, who comment on their efficiency as both weapons and as humans.

It has also been revealed that the show’s story will be separate from the game’s canon, so you shouldn’t expect the plot to be too familiar.

But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be plenty of easter eggs for the hardcore fans, with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that reveals what a live-action Energy Sword will look like.

Other characters like Dr. Catherine Halsey (played by Natascha McElhone) and Soren-066 (played by Bokeem Woodbine) are also shown off in the trailer, giving us a glimpse at what some of the cast will look like.

It looks like the first season will have nine episodes in total, with the project being undertaken by Paramount+. It’s not clear where we will be able to stream Halo over here in the UK, though we know it’s coming out on 24 March.

Be sure to check back with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be giving you all the updates on the new Halo show in the coming weeks.

