How to stream The Witcher Season 2 in the UK

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here’s how you can tune into the second most-viewed TV debut on Netflix as it enters its long-awaited second season.

Have you been waiting on tenterhooks for the release of the next season of The Witcher, everyone’s favourite fantasy show?

If so, keep scrolling, as we’ll be telling you how you can watch it from the UK, as well as a little spoiler-free recap of the last season.

When is The Witcher Season 2 out?

The Witcher Season 2 debuted today (Friday 17) in the UK at 8am, so there’s nothing stopping you from diving back into Geralt’s adventure right now.

Where can I watch The Witcher Season 2?

You can watch the second season exclusively on Netflix, so you’ll want to make sure that you have a subscription. It’ll be be available in 4K HDR if you have the right equipment.

How many episodes will be in Season 2 of The Witcher?

This season will have the same amount of episodes as the first, which is to say, there will be eight episodes in total. All the episodes are available to watch on Netflix right now so you don’t have to wait to watch

What happened The Witcher Season 1?

If you want a quick recap of what happened all the way back in 2019 in the first season, we’ve got you covered. The show focuses on Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, who is a witcher.

A witcher is a mutant that fights off monsters and evils in return for gold. Witcher’s aren’t the most welcome of folks around, meaning that Geralt has few friends, apart from the joking jester Jaskier, who follows him through thick and thin.

We won’t give too much away, just in case you haven’t caught up yet, but The Witcher is a well-written tale with serious arcs and themes running throughout. With amazing acting and beautiful set design, this is a great action-adventure fantasy series to dig your teeth into, especially if you’re already a fan of the books or games.

