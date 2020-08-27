Resident Evil live-action TV series coming to Netflix – first details revealed

The games are among the most highly-regarded of all-time and the movies – love ’em or loathe ’em – have developed a cult following over the years. Next up for Resident Evil is a fight for survival in the streaming realm.

Netflix has revealed the first details about its highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the storied horror franchise. In tweets from the @NXOnNetflix accounts, the streaming giant has given us a glimpse of what to expect from the series.

“When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix,” the company writes.

Billie and Jade Wesker, longtime fans may have guessed, are the daughters of Albert Wesker, the key villain for the first five games in the Resident Evil game series.

The company says the first season will consist of eight, one-hour episodes – the first of which will be called Welcome to Racoon City. The company has got some illustrious talent in too with Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) directing the first two episodes.

A report from Deadline offers up some original details, including the presence of dual time-lines within the narratives.

The first timeline, as Netflix suggested above, will feature Jade and Billie Wesker – two fourteen year old sisters who’re moving into a “manufactured, corporate town.” There, they’ll learn dark secrets about the true nature of the town, which could “destroy the world.”

In the second timeline, which will seemingly run adjacent to the first, there’s just 15 million people left on Earth (sounds pretty attractive to be honest). They’re clinging to survival among six billion souls infected with the T-virus (not to attractive). Jade, it seems, is no longer joined by her sister.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time,” Dabb says “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world.”

“For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before,” he added.

There’s no news on when it might air.

