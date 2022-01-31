 large image

Cyberpunk 2077 might be arriving on PS5 very soon

The launch of the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 might be closer than we think, let’s hope it works properly this time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is pretty synonymous with disastrous launches at this point, with the company admitting it didn’t spend enough time on the console versions at launch, and PS4 owners being told by Sony to steer clear of the title.

But now, after two years of both the game and PS5 console being available, CD Projekt Red may be gearing up for a next-gen release.

An early sighting of the game on the PlayStation Store database, sparked PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account with a solid history in leaking early game information, to believe that the game will be coming to the console between mid-February and mid-March.

As you can see from the Tweet above, the attached artwork seems to be from new marketing material, suggesting that the Tweeter found new files to collaborate the claim.

This does tie in with what the developers suggested back in October of last year, however, if correct Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching in the same window as the long-waited Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring.

The full next-gen release of the title has been in the pipeline for a while, seeing as the original release was plagued with bugs and issues that put a lot of fans off.

Fans that purchased the game on the PS4 console will thankfully be able to upgrade to the next-gen versions of the game at no extra cost, if you want to check out what the souped-up version will play like.

There’s no mention of the Xbox Series X version in the leak, but we reckon it will likely arrive in a similar time frame to the PS5 edition, so Xbox fans shouldn’t feel left out.

Keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be giving you all the updates on Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its release on next-gen consoles.

