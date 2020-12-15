CD Projekt Red admits it “definitely did not spend enough time” on console versions of Cyberpunk 2077

Speaking in a recent conference call, CD Projekt Red has admitted it didn’t spend enough time making sure console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were ready for launch.

While the PC experience of Cyberpunk 2077 is excellent with the right machine, the console variant lags behind significantly with notable bugs, visual issues and performance problems that are yet to be fixed. This is especially true on base consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), which simply aren’t worth playing right now.

CD Projekt Red expanded upon problems with the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 in a recent conference call, particularly in how they were viewed internally ahead of release.

“We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that,” said Marcin Nowakowski in reference to the console release. “I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause. In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side. I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned”

It appears that when submitting Cyberpunk 2077 for certification with Sony and Microsoft, it was assumed that the problems they encountered would be remedied ahead of release, but this unfortunately didn’t come to pass. Major updates are planned for the following three months which aim to address most problems within the game.

“We have also stated that if your expectation is that the game is going to be equal to, say, next-gen or PC in terms of performance, that definitely isn’t going to happen,” Nowakowshi continues. “Having said that, I’m not saying it’s going to be a bad game – but if you’re expectations regarding, say, visuals or other performance angle, are like this, then we’re openly stating that’s not going to be the case. It will be a good, playable, stable game, without glitches and crashes, though. That’s the intention.”

So, even when it’s fully functioning, CD Projekt Red is managing expectations for players who are hoping for something that will match up to the experience found on PC or the new consoles, with the latter set to receive a dedicated upgrade in 2021. Earning 4/5 in my review, Cyberpunk 2077 is an excellent RPG, yet is held back by technical bugs and an underwhelming core narrative.