Game to drop video game trade-ins – report

The UK’s most important gaming retailer Game is ditching video game trade-ins, according to a new report.

Store staff has told Eurogamer of plans to wind down the long-standing program, which enables gamers to take their physical games back to the store and obtain gift cards or store credit.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Game itself yet, staff say the shutdown will happen on February 16. Pre-owned games will continue to be sold by the retailer until that inventory has been exhausted.

It marks a potential shift change in the way video games are sold in the UK and the ability for gamers to cash in on games that either didn’t meet their expectations or have been played out. Game is already one of the last places in the UK, where it’s possible to buy new and used video games on the high street.

On its website, the company said: “It is as easy as 1,2, 3. Simply bring your unwanted consoles, games or accessories in-store and speak to a member of staff at the till. They will scan each item and let you know how much we’ll pay in credit for your items. Choose from credit or another item in store and it’s as simple as that.”

Trade in options are fewer still, with second hand stores like CEX, which will still give cash – albeit not a great amount – for used games.

As Eurogamer reports, Game plans to stay the course in selling physical games in the UK. It told GamesIndustry.biz that it sees the comeback of the vinyl industry as a sign gaming can stay a similar course.

“Gaming is our core business and we will be last man standing selling physical video games,” Game boss Nick Arran said. X”We see our place in the market as proving that there is a place for physical, whether that be the collector’s editions, which we see as the vinyl of video games, or the gifter who doesn’t want to wrap up a download code for Christmas.”

We’ll keep you posted on any official word from the retailer itself.