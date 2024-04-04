Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S25 could have even more Google AI smarts

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S25 could have even more Google AI smarts, right down to the hardware level.

Undoubtedly the most notable feature of the Galaxy S24 range is its raft of Google AI features, which imbue it with a number of Pixel-like abilities. It seems Samsung is going to go even further with that Google AI link in the Galaxy S25.

According to X/Twitter tipster @OreXda (via GSMArena), the Galaxy S25 – or at least, the models running on Samsung’s own Exynos 2500 SoC – will utilise a Google TPU.

Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) has been running the advanced AI features of Google’s Pixel phone series for several generations. Now it seems Samsung is going to using that TPU in (some of) its own phones.

This makes a lot of sense from a purely practical standpoint, as Google’s Tensor chips have always actually been co-developed with Samsung. There’s an established partnership there already.

By adopting Google’s TPU, Samsung will gain access to the company’s on-device machine learning APIs. Most of the Galaxy S24’s AI smarts (as well as older Samsung phones now running One UI 6.1) are handled in the cloud rather than locally, which limits their performance.

Of course, as we’ve already hinted at, Samsung’s adoption of Google’s AI toolset will still be limited by the likelihood that the Galaxy S25 will be split between the Exynos 2500 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. While you can expect the latter to be a serious AI performer, it’ll still be fundamentally different to the Google TPU.

In other words, don’t count on a completely Pixel-esque AI experience from the Galaxy S25, unless Samsung defies expectations and goes all in with its own Exynos 2500 chip.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Trusted Reviews Logo

